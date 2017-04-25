Palestinian man shot during alleged stabbing attack at West Bank junction
JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israeli troops shot a Palestinian man who was trying to stab soldiers near an Israeli military base in the West Bank.

No soldiers were injured in the Tuesday afternoon attack at the Hawara Junction, the headquarters of the military’s Samaria Regional Brigade near Nablus, in the northern West Bank. The assailant was treated at the scene and taken to an Israeli hospital in Petach Tikvah, where he was reported to be in serious condition.

Palestinian security sources told the Palestinian Maan news agency that the alleged stabber was carrying a school bag and that he was shot several times in the stomach.

It was the third Palestinian stabbing attack this week.

