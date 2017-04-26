Minnesota Legislature approves anti-BDS measure

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Both houses in the Minnesota Legislature passed laws banning state dealings with companies that participate in the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

The state Senate bill passed Monday in a 57-8 vote will be reconciled with a similar bill passed earlier by the state House, 98-28, before going to Gov. Mark Dayton, a Democrat, for his signature.

Enacting the bill would make Minnesota the 19th state to ban dealings with BDS-compliant businesses through laws or executive orders. Unlike laws in some other states, the Minnesota bills do not extend their protections to boycotts that solely target settlements.

Steve Hunegs, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, thanked “our JCRC board, as well as our many grassroots organizers and supporters in the Minnesota and Jewish communities who sent thousands of messages of support to their state senators and representatives.” Hunegs also thanked The Israel Project for its assistance.

Also commending the passage was the Israel Action Network, the Israel advocacy affiliate of the Jewish Federations of North America.

“We applaud the efforts of the Minnesota & Dakotas JCRC for their incredible work on this effort,” it said in a statement.