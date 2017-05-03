El Al to begin nonstop Tel Aviv-Miami route

(JTA) — El Al Israel Airlines will begin nonstop flights between Tel Aviv and Miami in November.

It will be El Al’s sixth route in North America; the others are New York, New Jersey, Los Angeles, Boston and Toronto.

Miami International Airport had been in talks with Israel’s national airline since February 2016 in order to secure the route, the Miami Herald reported Wednesday.

“In our efforts to make MIA a truly global gateway, Israel has always been one of our top strategic targets because of its unique and historically significant global location, and because of its deep cultural ties with Miami,” Miami-Dade Aviation Director Emilio Gonzalez said in a statement.

South Florida has a large Jewish population.