Repair the World to help One America movement bridge growing divisions

(JTA) — The One America Movement, a faith- and community-based initiative to bridge growing divisions in U.S. society through community service and dialogue, is launching in cities across the United States with the help of the Repair the World Jewish service organization.

The idea for One America was formed late last year by Jewish, Muslim and Christian faith leaders in response to the escalation of divisive rhetoric and behavior during and after the 2016 presidential campaign.

Repair the World will connect One America with multiple service program networks across the county, as well as bring the One America model to the cities where Repair the World operates on the ground with local partners: Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Detroit, New York, Baltimore and, Miami.

Beginning with collaborations in Jewish, Muslim and Christian communities, One America’s goal is to build human relationships across societal divisions that can address the isolation that appears to be increasingly defining American culture and politics.

“Divisiveness is growing in American society and it threatens who we are as a country,” Andrew Hanauer, director of the One America Movement, said in a statement. “Religious leaders are concerned about the impact this divisiveness has on our country, our communities and our families. We have to be able to talk to each other and listen to each other, even when we disagree. Now more than ever.”

One America’s work will begin with pilot projects in Minneapolis-St. Paul and rural Pennsylvania, moving on to service networks across the country. Participants will share a meal and conversation after the service project, and One America will keep them in touch afterward.