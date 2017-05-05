Rabbi Benny Elon, former MK and champion of settlement movement, is dead at 62

The Jerusalem-born Elon lived in Beit El, a West Bank settlement that has served as an incubator for religious Zionists commited to Jewish sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, as residents call the West Bank. He served as the Chief Rabbi of Kibbutz Shluchot and the Rosh Yeshiva, or dean, of Beit Orot Hesder Yeshiva in East Jerusalem, which he founded in 1990 with Hanan Porat, another key figure in the growth of religious Zionism as a political movement.

Elon was also the rabbi at the hesder yeshiva of Maale Adumim, Machon Meir and Ateret Cohanim in the Old City of Jerusalem.

In 2016 he was a recipient of the Moskowitz Prize for Zionism, established by the late Irving Moskowitz, an American philanthropist best known for his support of the settlement movement and shoring up the Jewish presence in largely Arab east Jerusalem. The prize committee noted that Elon “renewed and bolstered Jewish settlement in various parts of eastern Jerusalem and the area around Rachel’s Tomb; galvanized the national camp into a united political force; advanced an alternative political plan to the Oslo accords; and established a network of parliamentary lobby groups that brings together pro-Israel parliamentarians worldwide.”

Elon is a son of the late Supreme Court Justice Menachem Elon. His brother, Rabbi Mordechai Elon, was convicted in 2013 on charges of sexually assaulting a minor.

Benny Elon’s funeral was scheduled to take place Friday at Har Hamenuchot cemetery in Jerusalem.