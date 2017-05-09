James Comey found to have misstated Abedin-Weiner involvement in Clinton email scandal

(JTA) — FBI Director James Comey reportedly misstated the involvement of Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin and her now-estranged husband Anthony Weiner in the email scandal his office investigated during testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Comey said that Abedin was forwarding hundreds of thousands of emails, some with classified information, to her husband to print out for her.

Pro-Publica and The Washington Post, citing unnamed FBI officials close to the investigation, reported Tuesday that Abedin occasionally forwarded a small number of emails to her husband for printing and that none were marked classified, though a small number were later deemed to contain classified information.

Justice Department and FBI officials are considering whether and how to clarify the misstatements, according to ProPublica, which first reported that Comey misspoke in last week’s testimony.

During the Senate committee hearing on May 3, ranking committee member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., asked why Comey felt it was necessary for the FBI director to reveal on Oct. 28, less than two weeks before the presidential election, that he was set to reopen an investigation into whether Clinton, the Democratic nominee who would lose to Trump, had criminal intent when as secretary of state she conducted government business through private email. Comey had closed the case earlier in the campaign, saying there was no evidence of criminal intent.

Comey explained there was evidence that new emails from Clinton could be found on a laptop seized from Weiner, the Jewish former congressman who resigned in a sexting scandal and now is under investigation allegedly for sexting with a minor. Included were emails from a private Clinton email account that the FBI had yet to access, Comey told Feinstein, explaining that the emails had come from Abedin.

Comey said the FBI found no basis for concluding that Abedin or Weiner had acted with criminal intent.