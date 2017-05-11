Northern California high school addresses anti-Semitic, racist incidents with assembly

(JTA) — An Oakland, California-area high school held an all-student assembly to address recent anti-Semitic and racist incidents there.

Piedmont High has seen Nazi salutes in the hallway, a gym class dance routine in the shape of a swastika and anti-Semitic statements made directly to students such as “you’ll burn like your ancestors.”

The incidents, which have been occurring for several months, were first brought to the administration’s attention last month, KTVU reported, citing a letter sent from school leaders to students’ homes on Monday.

Officials from the Piedmont Unified School District are investigating the incidents with help from police, according to the report.

African-American students told KTVU that they have been complaining about racial incidents throughout the entire school year and that the issue was only addressed once Jewish students complained.