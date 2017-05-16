Families of Israeli terror victims ask to meet with Trump during Israel visit

(JTA) — Over 100 family members of Israelis killed in terrorist attacks asked to meet with President Donald Trump during his scheduled visit to the Jewish state next week.

In their letter dated Monday, the 103 signatories also expressed concern about the president’s plan to facilitate talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, citing payment by the P.A. to convicted terrorists.

“As is widely documented, the PA pays large sums of money to convicted terrorists who have murdered innocent Israelis, among them our loved ones,” read the letter.

It later continued: “In light of this, we hereby extend a request to meet with you in order to share with you our views and stories. We are the voice of the terror victims and bereaved families in Israel, and unfortunately, our number and pain are great.”

Trump is scheduled to arrive in Israel on May 22, when he will meet with President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The following day, Trump will meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Trump’s first overseas trip as president also will include visits to Saudi Arabia and the Vatican. The agenda was set deliberately “to bring about all the different countries, all the different religions, in the fight against terrorism,” an aide said earlier this month.