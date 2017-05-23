Palestinian man stabs Israeli policeman in Netanya as country on high alert for Trump visit

JERUSALEM (JTA) — An Israel Police officer in the central Israeli city of Netanya was stabbed in the neck by a Palestinian man in what police are describing as likely a terror attack.

The officer, 26, was able to use his gun to shoot the attacker, who was moderately wounded. A woman at the scene was lightly injured from the gunfire as well, according to police. All of the wounded were treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital.

Police identified the attacker as a 44-year-old Palestinian man from the West Bank city of Tulkarem.

An eyewitness told the Ynet news website that the stabber called out “Allahu Akbar,” or “God is great,” before attacking the officer.

The attack took place as President Donald Trump was making his way from Bethlehem in the West Bank to Yad Vashem in Jerusalem. Police are on high alert throughout the country during the presidential visit.