Trump’s Twitter profile features his Western Wall prayer
Menu JTA Search

News Brief

Trump’s Twitter profile features his Western Wall prayer

(Screenshot from Twitter)

WASHINGTON (JTA) — President Donald Trump changed his Twitter profile’s background picture to feature a photo of his prayer at Jerusalem’s Western Wall.

Trump or one of the people he trusts with his personal Twitter account posted the photo on Monday after Trump had prayed at the wall. The previous picture showed Trump seated in the Oval Office surrounded by staff.

Trump’s feed also included tweets reflecting his assessment that his Middle East tour this week was a success.

He thanked Israel’s leaders for their warm reception.

Sign up for JTA's Daily Briefing, your daily guide to the latest essential news in the Jewish world »

Featured Stories

Breaking News