(JTA) — Anti-Semitic and satanic graffiti was spray-painted throughout a park in central Florida.

Parents discovered the graffiti, which included “Gas the Jews,” at the park in Wedgefield on Wednesday morning.

Orange County officials said park employees cleaned and covered up the graffiti on the same day under a local policy to remove the defacement of public property within 24 hours, the local ABC affiliate WFTV reported.