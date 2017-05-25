Nevada Legislature sends anti-BDS measure to governor

(JTA) — The Nevada Assembly unanimously passed legislation that would ban state government entities from doing business with companies that boycott Israel.

The Assembly passed the legislation on Wednesday. It had passed the state Senate last month by a vote of 19-2.

The bill advances to Gov. Brian Sandoval for his signature.

Sandoval led a delegation of businessmen from the state in 2013 to strengthen economic ties between Israel and Nevada. Since 2003, Israeli firms have invested $1.7 billion and created over 6,500 jobs in Nevada, according to the Israeli-American Coalition for Action, which advocated for the legislation.

Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison proposed the bill and shepherded it though the state Senate and Assembly, according to The Israel Project.

The legislation also applies to local governments, including Las Vegas.

Nevada will become the 20th state with laws or executive orders banning state business with companies that support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, or BDS, against Israel.