Lebanon calls for ban of ‘Wonder Woman’ film because lead actress Gal Gadot is Israeli

(JTA) — Lebanon’s Economy Ministry has filed a request to ban the upcoming film “Wonder Woman” because its star, Gal Gadot, is an actress and model from Israel.

A Lebanese security official told CBS News on Tuesday that the required committee of six Lebanese ministries has yet to take up the request.

At least one advance screening of the film is scheduled for Wednesday in Beirut, according to CBS.

Lebanon is officially at war with Israel and bans Israeli products. Lebanese citizens are not allowed to travel or have contact with Israeli citizens.

The film is still scheduled to be released in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait on Thursday. It will be released June 22 in Oman and June 29 in Bahrain.

Gadot, 32, does not shy away from touting her Israeli heritage. She praised the Israeli military in a widely shared Facebook post during the 2014 Gaza War.