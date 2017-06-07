These are the 50 most innovative Jewish groups and projects, according to a new guide

(JTA) — The annual Slingshot guide, a resource for Jewish community funders and executives, has released its list of the 50 “most inspiring and innovative” projects, organizations and programs for 2017.

The new edition of the guide, released on Tuesday, includes a diverse mix of organizations from many different sectors of the American Jewish community. Social justice organizations such as Bend the Arc, LGBTQ advocacy groups like Keshet and non-traditional religious centers such as New York City’s Lab/Shul all appear on the list.

JTA’s parent company, 70 Faces Media, which also owns the websites Kveller.com and MyJewishLearning.com, made the list for the first time.

Jewish leaders have called inclusion in the Slingshot guide “a stamp of recognition,” akin to a restaurant being listed in the prestigious Zagat guide.

Read the full list of inspiring organizations and initiatives on the Slingshot website.