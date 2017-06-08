Hebrew U ranked best Israeli school, among top 15% in world

(JTA) — The Hebrew University of Jerusalem maintained its position as the most prestigious institution of higher learning in Israel and placed among the top 15 percent of universities in the world, according to new rankings.

Hebrew University ranked number 145 of the 959 universities in the 2018 QS World University Rankings, representing a slight increase from last year when it was ranked number 148.

The listing, released Thursday, featured six institutions in Israel, with Tel Aviv University ranked at number 205 and the Technion — Israel Institute of Technology ranking at number 224.

American universities topped the list, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology placing first, Stanford University placing second and Harvard University placing third.

The rankings, conducted by Quacquarelli Symonds, include institutions of higher learning from 84 different countries. Universities are evaluated according to six performance indicators — academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio and international student ratio.