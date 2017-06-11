Swastika painted on Virginia Jewish summer camp welcome sign

(JTA) — A swastika was painted on the welcome sign of a Jewish summer camp in Virginia.

The graffiti was discovered at Camp Hilbert in Goochland County, Virginia late last week, the Richmond, Virginia CBS affiliate, WTVR, reported Friday.

Camp Hilbert, owned by the Weinstein JCC in Richmond, hosts children in grades k through 10 for summer camp and other programs.

Camp Director Josh Shenker told WTVR that security would be increased at the camp this summer in response to the graffiti.

He said camp officials believe it is an isolated incident, however.

He called for a “swift resolution” to the incident and pledged to assist police in locating the perpetrator.

Camping activities are scheduled to begin the week of June 19.