3 Israelis injured by out-of-control car in Amsterdam

(JTA) — A car that rammed into pedestrians outside Amsterdam Centraal train station has injured three Israelis.

Amsterdam Police say that the incident on Saturday night was not terror-related, rather that the driver became sick at the wheel and lost control. He rammed into a crowd of people and then a wall before stopping, The Independent reported.

At least five people were injured in the incident, which took place at around 9 p.m. on Saturday. Three of the injured were Israelis and one of them is still in hospital, the Nieuw Israelietisch Weekblad Jewish newspaper was able to confirm, its editor-in-chief, Esther Voet, wrote on Facebook Sunday.