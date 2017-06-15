JTA takes 4 Rockower Awards for journalistic excellence

NEW YORK (JTA) — JTA won four awards, including three for first place, in the 36th Annual Simon Rockower Awards for Excellence in Jewish Journalism.

The American Jewish Press Association announced the winners of the 2017 awards on Thursday. The awards are for work published in 2016 and will be given out Nov. 13-15 in Los Angeles.

The JTA’s first-place awards went to U.S. correspondent Ben Sales, Europe correspondent Cnaan Liphshiz and freelance writer Elicia Brown.

Sales won for Excellence in Writing about Women for “Black rabbinical student leads ‘Army of Moms’ in fighting Chicago gun violence.” He also took second place for Excellence in Single Commentary for “When my synagogue banned my baby on Yom Kippur.”

Liphshiz won for Excellence in Writing About Jewish Heritage and Jewish Peoplehood in Europe for “My queasy night at Lviv’s controversial ‘Jewish’ eatery.”

Brown was recognized for Excellence in Personal Essay for “At Hanukkah, finding light in a time of illness and darkness.”

The Forward took eight awards and Hadassah Magazine won six, followed by the Baltimore Jewish Times and the Atlanta Jewish Times each with four. Hamodia, the Cleveland Jewish News and the Dayton Jewish Observer each took three awards.

