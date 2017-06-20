A new website aims to bring Jew-ish millennial women together

(JTA) — If you’re a young Jewish woman — or if you just happen to love “Broad City” or wacky recollections of Jewish summer camp — there’s a new website for you.

Alma, which was launched Tuesday by 70 Faces Media (JTA’s parent company), aims to be a resource for millennial women navigating the often fun, sometimes tricky years of early adulthood.

Readers can expect everything from personal essays — the wide-ranging topics include grief and figuring out what to do after college — to slideshows of embarrassing bat mitzvah photos.

Alma will have a “Jew-ish” angle, said editor Molly Tolsky — meaning a blend of secular and Jewish content, with the goal of addressing all aspects of a young women’s life, including careers, relationships and spirituality.

“The purpose is to form an online community of Jewish women, and particularly women who are ‘unaffiliated’ and not really involved in Jewish organizations,” she said.

Tolsky, 30, had been the editor of Kveller, a Jewish parenting website (also a 70 Faces Media property), for three years.

Alma enters a crowded field of female-first websites — such as Bustle and Refinery29 — geared to the 20- and 30-something set. But Tolsky is confident Alma’s niche will create a “more intimate” online community than its counterparts.

“I started to crave the kind of community Kveller had created, but for women in my age bracket,” she said. “I wanted a place to talk about dating and building up a career and dealing with family issues — and figuring out where your Jewish identity fits into all that.”

Check out Alma here.