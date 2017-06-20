Palestinian assailant killed while attempting to stab Israeli soldiers

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A Palestinian man who attempted to stab Israeli troops at a checkpoint north of Jerusalem was shot and killed, the Israeli army said.

On Tuesday, the soldiers were manning the checkpoint between the Jewish settlement of Adam and the Palestinian city of Qalandiya in the central West Bank when the assailant, who has not been identified, pulled out his knife and attempted to stab them, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The soldiers fired at the attacker, critically wounding him. He later died of his injuries.