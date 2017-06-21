Mother of attacker who killed Israeli policewoman arrested for glorifying terrorism

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israeli forces arrested the mother of a Palestinian teenager involved in the murder of an Israeli border policewoman over statements she made glorifying terrorism and calling for more attacks on Jews.

The woman was arrested Wednesday morning after telling Israel’s Kan national broadcaster in an interview that she was proud of her son and that she wanted him to kill “20, 50, 100 of them,” referring to the Israeli security forces in Jerusalem.

The Israeli military and police did not name the woman, but the Palestinian Maan news agency identified her as Zeinab Ankoush of the West Bank village of Deir Abu Mashaal. She is the mother of Adel Hassan Ahmad Ankoush, 18, one of the three attackers in coordinated attacks on Friday night near the Damascus Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem in which Hadas Malka, 23, was killed and five others were injured. Her son and the other two assailants were shot dead by Israeli soldiers.

Zeinab Ankoush reportedly has been charged with conspiracy and other crimes.

Police also arrested a resident of the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya suspected of driving the attackers to the Damascus Gate on Friday despite being aware of their plans to carry out the attack.