Iran is adhering to nuclear deal limits, inspectors say

(JTA) — The International Atomic Energy Agency reported that it found no evidence that Iran is breaching the 2015 nuclear agreement.

A report released Thursday, the second anniversary of the deal, said that Iran’s supply of uranium fuel and heavy water were well within the allowed limits of the agreement reached with the United States and five other world powers, according to The New York Times.

President Donald Trump has indicated that he would like to scrap the agreement, which traded sanctions relief for brakes on Iran’s nuclear program. Last week, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, met with with IAEA officials and pressed them to be more aggressive in their inspections, according to reports.

On Thursday, Haley issued a statement suggesting that the administration would push for inspections of Iranian military sites, which Iran has declared off-limits and the IAEA has been hesitant to demand.

“If inspections of Iranian military sites are ‘merely a dream,’ as Iran says, then Iranian compliance with the JCPOA is also a dream,” she said. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is the formal name for the Iran deal.