Body of haredi mom from Monsey area found in Hudson

(JTA) — The body of a haredi Jewish mother from Monsey who had been reported missing in April was discovered in the Hudson River, near Bear Mountain Bridge in Upstate New York.

The body was discovered Wednesday and positively identified Thursday as that of Malky Lebowitz, nee Einhorn, the news site Crownheights Info reported. Lebowitz was married and the mother of a baby girl. Formerly a member of the Satmar community, she later moved to New City, a town neighboring Monsey. On April 27, police began searching near the area where the body was found after seeing footage from a closed circuit television camera showing a woman jumping into the Hudson River from the bridge.

Yossi Morgeretan, coordinator of Rockland Chaveirim, recovered the body. The report did not indicate the cause of death.

The family and close friends have been notified.

Lebowitz went missing on April, 27. New York State Park Police started searching for her after they reviewed a surveillance video of the bridge at around 6 p.m., police said. Rescue units from numerous departments and agencies searched for the woman for almost a week without any results, Kieran O’Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County police, told media at the time.

The news site published a photograph of a smiling Lebowitz wearing a head cover favored by many haredi women while embracing a laughing baby and a rubber ball at what appears to be a play corner for children.