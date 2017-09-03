Rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram first Israeli to win a medal in all-around at Worlds

(JTA) — Rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram became the first Israeli to win a medal in the all-around competition in the sport’s world championships.

Ashram, 18, ascended the podium in Pesaro, Italy, Friday to accept a bronze medal. Russian identical twins Dina and Arina Averina took the gold and silver medals.

The events at the competition are hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon.

Ashram also won a bronze medal in the ribbon final Thursday.

“I’m really happy that I managed to prove to everyone how hard I work,” said Ashram according to The Jerusalem Post. “It is far from a given that I managed to win a medal at the World Championships, especially my first World Championships. I’m really excited and this hasn’t really sunk in yet.”

She acknowledged that she has three years of hard work ahead of her until the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ashram won five gold medals in rhythmic gymnastics competition during the summer’s Maccabiah games.