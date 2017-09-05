Diego Schwartzman loses quarterfinal match at US Open

(JTA) — Jewish Argentine tennis player Diego Schwartzman lost his quarterfinal match at the U.S. Open in straight sets.

Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain defeated Schwartzman, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2, on Tuesday. Busta, the No. 12 seed, had reached the quarterfinals by defeating Denis Shapovalov, a Canadian born in Israel, in straight sets on Sunday.

Schwartzman, who was seeded 29th, had pulled two upsets to qualify for his first Grand Slam quarterfinals, notably on Friday over the No. 5 seed, Marin Cilic of Croatia, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. On Sunday he upended 16th-seeded Lucas Pouille of France 7-6 (3), 7-5, 2-6, 6-2, in the round of 32.

Schwartzman, 25, who was raised in a Jewish family in Buenos Aires, has steadily risen in the rankings since turning pro at 17. Between 2010 and 2012, he won nine tournaments in the International Tennis Federation, the sport’s minor leagues. He won his first ATP Tour title at the Istanbul Open last year, upsetting the highly ranked Grigor Dimitrov.