Munich memorial focuses on lives of murdered 1972 Olympic athletes

(JTA) — Forty-five years after the murderous PLO attack on

Israeli athletes in the 1972 Summer Olympics, a memorial dedicated to

the victims is to open in Munich on Sept. 6.

At its heart: the biographies of the 11 Israeli athletes and German

police officer killed in the attack, on panels with texts in German,

Hebrew and English.

“We wanted to give the victims their identity back in the eyes of the

public,” Bavarian Minister of Culture Ludwig Spaenle told media on

Monday, during a preview of the site, cut into a hillside in the

former Olympic park.

The memorial cost 2.35 million euros ($2.8 million). Funding came

primarily from the State of Bavaria, the German federal government,

the City of Munich and the International Olympic Committee.

Up to now, the main memorials have been a sculpture and plaque. Plans

for the new memorial were announced in 2013.

Finally, the human stories are being told –- and the lessons of history

underscored, said Jewish leaders ahead of Wednesday’s opening

ceremonies.

The new memorial attests “to the bloodshed that soaked what should

have been a joyous celebration of sport” and camaraderie, Ronald S.

Lauder, head of the World Jewish Congress, said in an e-mail to JTA on

Tuesday.

Lauder, who will address the opening ceremony together with German

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin,

said it was “regrettable that it took nearly half a century after the

saddest moment in Olympic history” to reach this point, but lauded the

German government for its “role in this significant tribute.”

He also said that life for Jews has changed for the better in Europe

over the past 80 years, despite a recent increase in anti-Semitism and

anti-Zionism. “We should also be encouraged by the fact that so many

European government are vigilant in their defense of Israel and of all

of their citizens, Jews and non-Jews alike,” he added.

“The [1972] attack was not just against Israel, not just against

Jews,” Charlotte Knobloch, head of the Jewish Community of Upper

Bavaria and Munich, and former president of the Central Council of

Jews in Germany, said in a statement released Sept. 5. “It was an

attack on all of us, on the Olympic idea, the vision of freedom and

peace for all humans.”

She applauded an additional, as yet incomplete element of the memorial

–- a “school of democracy” to be located in the tower at the

Fürstenfeldbruck airport, site of the fatally botched rescue attempt.

Knobloch thanked Spaenle for his “outstanding commitment” to realizing

a memorial “that gives the victims a face, tells of their lives,

remembers them — and warns us never to take life, freedom or democracy for granted.”

The memorial was designed by a team under the auspices of the Bavarian

Ministry of Culture, in consultation with family members of victims,

the consul general of Israel, experts from the concentration camp

memorial at Flossenburg, the Jewish Museum in Munich and the Bavarian

State Ministry for Political Education.

Ahead of Wednesday’s ceremony, German news media featured interviews with family members, several of whom are expected to attend.

Among them will be Ankie Spitzer, who was 26 years old when she lost

her husband, the coach and fencing master Andre Spitzer, in the

attack.

She told Deutschlandfunk radio that she couldn’t deal with the fact

that her loving husband had been brutally murdered and “no one

regretted it. It took 45 years, but I don’t regret the long and lonely

journey that brought us to this day. This is what I wanted.”