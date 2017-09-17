Haredi Orthodox protest against Israeli army conscription

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Hundreds of haredi Orthodox Jewish protesters demonstrated in Jerusalem against conscription in the Israel Defense Forces.

The protesters clashed with police Sunday during the demonstrations in the haredi neighborhood of Mea Shearim, leading to the arrest of at least 8 protesters. At least two teenage protesters were injured in the melee, Ynet reported.

Police were seen beating, kicking and dragging protestors. Protesters threw rocks at police.

Israel’s Supreme Court last week struck down a law that increased the number of draft exemptions for haredi Orthodox yeshiva students. The court gave the government one year to rework the draft for haredi men.