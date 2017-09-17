Video Trump retweeted of himself hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball has anti-Semitic origin
News Brief

President Donald Trump listening to a question from a member of the media after he returned to the White House from Florida, Sept. 14, 2017. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(JTA) — President Donald Trump retweeted a video from the account of a supporter who had previously tweeted several anti-Semitic and racist statements showing him hitting Hillary Clinton with a golf ball.

The doctored video was retweeted on Sunday from the account of someone named Mike, whose account goes by the handle @Fuctupmind.

The text accompanying the video reads “Donald Trump’s amazing golf swing #CrookedHillary.”

The section of the video showing Clinton getting hit with the golf ball and falling into a plane comes from footage of her in 2011 tripping while boarding an airplane in Yemen.

Buzzfeed reported Sunday that the Twitter account where the image originated makes racial, anti-Semitic, and anti-LGBT comments.

Trump has retweeted images that encourage violence from supporters in the past, including a video of him wrestling CNN to the ground.

