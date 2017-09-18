Tamar, Muhammad top baby names in Israel for third straight year

JERUSALEM (JTA) — For the third straight Jewish year, the most popular baby names in Israel were Tamar and Muhammad.

The Population and Immigration Authority of Israel’s Interior Ministry released the figures ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

Joining Muhammad among the top 10 names for boys were Joseph, David, Daniel, Uri, Omer, Eitan, Ariel, Noam and Adam. For just the Jewish sector, the 10 most popular names were Uri, David, Ariel, Noam, Eitan, Joseph, Itai, Daniel, Jonathan and Lavi.

For all girls the most popular names behind Tamar were Adele, Miriam, Sara, Avigayil, Noa, Shira, Talia, Yael and Lia. For just the Jewish sector, the 10 most popular names were Tamar, Abigail, Adele, Noa, Shira, Talia, Yael, Sarah, Lia and Esther.

Some 166,450 babies were born during the year, down from 176,230 in the previous year, while 42,172 Israelis died during the same time period.