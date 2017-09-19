Israel shoots down Hezbollah drone with Patriot missile

JERUSALEM (JTA) — The Israel Defense Forces shot down a Hezbollah drone before it entered Israeli airspace.

One Patriot missile intercepted the drone in the demilitarized zone between Israel and Syria on the Golan Heights, the IDF said. The Iran-made unmanned aerial vehicle had originated from the airport in Damascus on an intelligence-gathering mission.

“We will not allow any infiltration or infiltration of Iranian terrorist elements, Hezbollah, Shiite militias and global jihad into the border area on the Golan Heights,” said IDF spokesman Ronen Manlis said in a statement. “We will respond to every action very clearly and we will act to prevent any such attempts.”

In April, the IDF used a Patriot missile to intercept a Syrian drone that flew into Israeli airspace. The IDF used two Patriot missiles last summer to fire on a drone sent from Syria that breached Israel’s airspace.