Israeli Consulate in New York shut down following second threat in several days

(JTA) — The Israeli Consulate in New York was closed briefly following a second threat in less than a week.

On Monday, the consulate was shut down and employees were prevented from leaving after an envelope containing a white powder and a threat against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was sent to the building, Ynet reported.

The envelope arrived shortly after the conclusion of Netanyahu’s meeting that day with President Donald Trump in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

An envelope containing a similar threat and white powder was delivered to the consulate on Friday, leading to the evacuation of the building.

The powder in both envelopes was determined to be harmless.

Netanyahu is scheduled to speak before the General Assembly on Tuesday.