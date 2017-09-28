Museum of Polish Jewry honored by EU for promoting cultural heritage

WARSAW, Poland (JTA) — The Jewish cultural heritage educational project led by the Polin Museum of the History of Polish Jews was one of the laureates of the Europa Nostra Prize, or Our Europe.

The award, announced in April, was presented on Wednesday during a ceremony at the museum in Warsaw.

“It was a very successful project,” said the director of the museum, Prof. Dariusz Stola. “Hundreds of thousands of people took part in the events we organized and millions of people did it through the Internet.”

The project was made up of some 3,500 events. “It would not have been possible without the hard work of our museum staff and our Norwegian partners,” said Stola. “This award belongs to them all.”

Europa Nostra is the award of the European Union for promoting Europe’s Cultural Heritage. It is the highest distinction in terms of cultural heritage in Europe for outstanding achievements in the field of conservation, research, education, training and raising awareness of cultural heritage. This year 29 laureates from 18 countries were honored. Comprised of independent experts, the jury analyzed a total of 202 applications submitted by organizations and cultural institutions from 39 countries across Europe.