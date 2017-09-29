Senate intel committee again seeks Kushner disclosure of all private communications

(JTA) – Following reports that Jared Kushner used his private email for government business, the US Select Committee on Intelligence urged him to turn over any relevant document to his communications.

The request, which the committee’s chair and vice chair made Thursday in writing to a lawyer representing Kushner, a senior advisor to President Donald Trump and the president’s son-in-law, follows reports in media on Monday about Kushner’s alleged transgressions.

According to a report by CNN Thursday, Kushner, who is Jewish, did not disclose in interview with the committee’s staff the email address that he allegedly used for government business.

Committee Chair Richard Burr (R-NC) and Mark R. Warner (D-VA) said the committee “was concerned to learn of this additional email account from the news media, rather than from you, in your closed staff interview” in the letter they wrote, dated Sept. 28, which CNN obtained.

Hillary Clinton’s use of her personal email account for government business when she had served as secretary of state was a recurrent theme in Trump’s presidential campaign, in which he and other critics of Clinton alleged it was indicative of other perceived moral flaws.

Kushner’s alleged use of personal emails, and apparent failure to disclose this use, may become more serious if there emerge any emails or communications related to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election that Kushner has not turned over.

Kushner’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, told CNN that, “it is perfectly normal that the committees would want to make sure that they received all pertinent records. We did review this account at the time and there were no responsive or relevant documents there. The committee was so informed when documents were produced and there is no issue here.”

Kushner has been criticized in the past for initially not disclosing more than 100 contacts with foreign leaders including those from Russia, as well as ownership of a multimillion dollar tech company with links to Goldman Sachs and businessmen Peter Thiel and George Soros. Kushner was also one of three top campaign officials or surrogates who failed to disclose a June 2016 meeting with a woman billed as being with the Russian government and having incriminating information on Hillary Clinton.

Separately, the New York Board of Elections corroborated an article that Wired Magazine published Wednesday, revealing Kushner was listed as having voted as a woman in the voter database. A board spokesperson told the New York Post that Kushner had not registered as female but was listed as one nonetheless due to “database error,” which has been corrected.