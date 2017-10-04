Anti-Semitic graffiti discovered on St. Cloud junior high school

(JTA) — Anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered on a junior high school in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

A swastika and the word “soon” was painted on the east side of the building of the North Junior High. It was discovered on Sept. 29, in the hours before the start of Yom Kippur. It was covered up before the students arrived, and later removed, the St. Cloud Times reported Tuesday.

“On Monday, a message was sent to parents assuring them that North is committed to ensuring all students feel safe and welcome,” Tami DeLand, director of community engagement and communications for St. Cloud Area School District 742. said in an email statement to the newspaper. “As a district, St. Cloud Area Schools is committed to providing a learning environment that is free from discrimination and harassment.”

St. Cloud schools teach about World War II and the Holocaust in seventh grade and again in greater depth in 10th grade, DeLand said.