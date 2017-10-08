White nationalist leader Richard Spencer leads march in Charlottesville, Virginia

(JTA) — White nationalist leader Richard Spencer led a second torchlight march in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The march on Saturday included several dozen torch-bearing white nationalists who marched through Emancipation Park to the statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee, which the city is working to remove, along with the statues of other Confederate leaders. Spencer was the featured speaker at the rally.

Spencer tweeted a video clip of the march under the heading “Back in Charlottesville.” He later tweeted “Charlottesville 3.0 was a success.”

The protesters chanted “You will not replace us,” and “We will be back.”

Charlottesville’s Jewish Mayor Mike Signer responded to the march in a tweet: “Another despicable visit by neo-Nazi cowards. You’re not welcome here! Go home! Meantime we’re looking at all our legal options. Stay tuned.”

“It was a planned flash mob,” Spencer told the Washington Post “It was a great success. We’ve been planning this for a long time.”

“We wanted to prove that we came in peace in May, we came in peace in August, and we come again in peace,” he also said.

The protesters have vowed to continue to return to Charlottesville, according to the Washington Post.

The Unite the Right rally in August in Charlottesville led to skirmishes between the 500 or so white supremacists, neo-Nazis and members of the Ku Klux Klan in attendance, with counterprotesters. Many protesters were armed and some carried Nazi flags and shouted racist and anti-Semitic slogans. An alleged white supremacist rammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing a 32-year-old woman, Heather Heyer, and injuring at least 20 people. President Donald Trump later equated the protesters with those who opposed them.