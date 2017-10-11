Anti-Semitic, racist flyers dropped in Jacksonville, Florida neighborhoods

(JTA) — Anti-Semitic and racist flyers produced by the Ku Klux Klan have been dropped in neighborhoods in Jacksonville, Florida in recent days.

The flyers contain a phone number linked to a recording that attempts to recruit new members.

The KKK has dropped flyers in Jacksonville neighborhoods in recent weeks, ABC-First Coast News reported Tuesday, but the content has increased in vitriol, including specific threats.

One flyer reads: “He who fights the Jew fights the Devil,” citing the Nazi children’s book publisher Julius Streicher, and shows a good Jew as one with a bullet in his forehead. Another says “Smash Jew Communism.” The racist flyers threaten African-Americans who are caught “making eyes” at white women.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told local media it is investigating the flyers.