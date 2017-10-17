German court again convicts Holocaust denier Ursula Haverbeck, 88

(JTA) — Ursula Haverbeck, a well-known historical revisionist and neo-Nazi, was convicted again of Holocaust denial.

Haverbeck, 88, was sentenced in a Berlin district court on Monday to six months in prison, Deutsche Welle reported. In January 2016, she said at an event in the German capital that the Holocaust did not occur and there were no gas chambers at the Auschwitz concentration camp, which she said was a labor camp. Haverbeck said she will appeal the conviction.

Holocaust denial is illegal in Germany.

Haverbeck is scheduled to go on trial in the western German town of Detmold for the third time after twice being convicted of incitement to hatred there for denying a genocide of the Jews during World War II.

She has been convicted and sentenced to prison on several other occasions for writing articles denying the Holocaust and incitement to hate, but has appealed all the decisions and not spent any time in jail.

The German media have dubbed her the “Nazi grandma,” according to Deutsche Welle.