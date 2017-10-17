Suspect arrested in vandalism of British synagogue

(JTA) — A suspect was arrested in connection with anti-Semitic graffiti painted on the sign of a synagogue in northern England.

Police in Leeds on Monday told the British media that they had arrested the man at the end of last week following a second incident outside the Etz Chaim synagogue. The suspect harangued staff members of the anti-Semitism watchdog group Community Security Trust with anti-Semitic abuse outside the synagogue before his arrest, the London-based Jewish Chronicle reported.

On Oct. 11, a swastika and the word “kikes” was painted in red on the sign of the synagogue facing the main road.

Police said they are investigating both incidents. The man was released pending the results.

Following the incident, four members of the local Muslim community visited the synagogue with a gift of flowers in a gesture of solidarity.