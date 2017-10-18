Israeli man, 66, receives kidney from daughter who died in horseback riding accident

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A 66-year-old Israeli man received a kidney transplant from his daughter who died in an accident while vacationing abroad.

Moshe Shimnoni came out of surgery on Tuesday as his daughter, Orit Gur, 44, was being buried in Israel, the Israeli Hebrew-language daily newspaper Yediot Acharonot reported Wednesday. Gur died while horseback riding in Georgia.

She was flown back to Israel after the accident for treatment but died there. Her heart, second kidney and liver were transplanted into other patients.

Gur had signed an organ donor card several years ago, according to reports.

“We promised each other a few years ago that if something happened to one of us, we’d donate our organs,” her husband, Lior, said in his eulogy, The Times of Israel reported. “Orit, you did exactly as you’d wanted, giving life to other people.”

The couple have two children, aged 20 and 16.