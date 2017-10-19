EU countries call on Israel to compensate them for demolished West Bank structures

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Eight European Union countries in a first have called on Israel to compensate them for demolishing mobile structures and infrastructures in the West Bank donated by the countries.

The effort reportedly is being led by Belgium, Haaretz reported, citing a senior European diplomat. The other countries participating in the effort are France, Spain, Sweden, Luxembourg, Italy, Ireland and Denmark, who as part of a consortium have provided humanitarian assistance to Area C of the West Bank, which is under full control of Israel.

The countries wrote a protest letter to Israel, which will be delivered to senior Israel Foreign Ministry officials in coming days, according to Haaretz.

The French daily Le Monde initially reported the protest letter.

Among the confiscated items were solar panels installed in Bedouin communities, an among the things demolished were mobile homes for use as extra classrooms.

Israel considers the European activity in Area C illegal development, not humanitarian