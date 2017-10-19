Nazi supporter’s foundation gave to Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore

(JTA) — The foundation run by Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Alabama, accepted a $1,000 donation from a group founded by the late white supremacist and Nazi supporter Willis Carto.

The donation from the Foundation to Defend the First Amendment was made in 2005, the Huffington Post reported. The foundation reportedly was one of several nonprofit groups that Carto used to shuffle money to his anti-Semitic and racist conspiracy publications and to fund Holocaust deniers.

The Carto foundation’s website has featured the donation to Moore’s Foundation for Moral Law, according to Huffington Post. The gift is one of the few made by the foundation to an organization not explicitly involved in Holocaust denial.

The Huffington Post discovered the contribution following a review of public tax documents. Moore’s campaign and foundation did not respond to the Huffington Post’s request for a comment.

Moore was removed as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court in 2003 after refusing to remove the Ten Commandments monument he commissioned from the Alabama Judicial Building, despite being ordered to do so by a federal court. He was elected again in 2013, was suspended in 2016 and resigned in April after ordering probate judges to continue to enforce the state’s ban on same-sex marriage even though it had been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Carto, a veteran of World War II who died in 2015, was a leader of the racist and anti-Semitic far right in the U.S. after World War II, and is notorious for saying that he regretted fighting for the U.S. instead of Germany.