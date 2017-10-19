Jewish woman won’t paint over anti-Semitic vandalism on her garage

(JTA) — A Jewish woman in Staten Island, New York, is refusing to paint over the swastika and anti-Semitic slur spray painted on her garage.

The vandalism, discovered early Tuesday morning, includes a large swastika and the misspelled slur “Kyke.”

Debra Calabrese, whose husband is not Jewish, told the Staten Island Advance that she was “devastated” by the attack. “It’s disturbing. It’s a horrible thing,” she said.

She said police detectives on Tuesday collected evidence and then told her she could paint over the anti-Semitic messages.

But Calabrese said she intends to leave the graffiti there, so that everyone can witness it.

“I just want people to see it. The people driving by can’t believe it. Nobody can,” Calabrese told the Advance. She has lived in the house for 14 years.

Earlier this week, anti-Semitic graffiti was spray painted on a Jewish nursery school in Mt. Kisco, located in Westchester County, New York.

Two swastikas were discovered on Sunday to be spray painted on the wall of the Bet Torah synagogue nursery school

The incident, which remains under investigation, is being treated as a hate crime by the Westchester County Police.