September terror attacks against Israelis at 5-year low

(JTA) — Israel’s domestic security agency recorded 103 attacks against Israelis in September, the lowest tally in five years for that tense month.

The figure for September, published last week by the Israel Security Agency in its monthly report, is 25 percent lower than the average for September attacks in the years 2012-2017.

The attacks resulted in the slaying of three Israelis.

Israeli security services consider September and October months with elevated risk of attacks because they have many Jewish holidays, motivating Palestinian terrorists and their groups to carry out attacks.

As in previous year, Israel closed border crossings from the West Bank to Palestinians for the holiday period as a precaution.

In addition, Israel intensified preventive actions, including house searches and detainment of suspects. Earlier this week, 32 suspects were detained in a single raid by Israel Defense Forces across the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Israeli troops also raided earlier this week Palestinian media outlets accused of inciting hatred, including ones affiliated with Hamas.

In Hebron, Israeli forces raided Hamas’ al-Quds TV and al-Aqsa TV stations as well as the offices of Palestine Today, Transmedia and Palmedia and confiscated equipment there.

In Nablus, Israeli forces raided the Transmedia and Palmedia offices and confiscated all equipment before closing the offices with a six-month military order, Ma’an news reported.