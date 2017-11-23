Hummus distributed in four states recalled over contamination

(JTA) — A brand of hummus distributed to Whole Foods Stores in four states is being recalled due to a possible bacterial contamination.

Asmar’s Mediterranean Food, Inc. on Tuesday recalled Asmar’s Original hummus, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced in a statement.

The humus is potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The recalled product is the 16 ounce package, lot code TV11/2617. It can be returned to the place of sale for a full refund.

The hummus was distributed to retail stores in Northern Virginia as well as Whole Food Stores in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

The contamination was discovered after sampling by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services food safety program.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.