Uber in Israel ordered to shut down ride-sharing service

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Uber must halt its ride-sharing service in Israel, a Tel Aviv judge ordered.

The ruling Monday gave the UberDay and UberNight service until Wednesday morning to shut down because the drivers were not insured properly. The drivers are not licensed to drive a taxi.

The Uber taxi service, which is properly licensed and insured in Israel, can continue to operate, however.

Israeli cab drivers had sued Uber, as did Gett, a taxi service previously known as GetTaxi.

Uber has operated in Israel for about a year. It is available in about 600 cities worldwide.

In another case pending against Uber in Israel, the Transportation Ministry has sued the company in a Tel Aviv court for allegedly charging to take passengers without a taxi license.