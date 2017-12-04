Two Bedouin men arrested in stabbing death of Israeli soldier

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Two Bedouin men from the Negev were arrested for involvement in the stabbing death of an Israeli soldier in the southern city of Arad.

The men were arrested Friday night, a day after Ron Yitzhak Kukia, 19, of Tel Aviv, was stabbed while waiting for a bus. The arrest was cleared for publication by the Israel Security Agency, or Shin Bet, on Monday.

The stabbing was a nationalistically motivated terror attack, the ISA determined during the investigation.

One of the suspects admitted to the murder and took investigators to the scene of the attack, where he re-enacted the stabbing. One of the suspects also showed police where the attackers hid Kukia’s rifle, which they took after the stabbing. Their names remain under a gag order.

Hundreds attended Kukia’s funeral on Sunday.