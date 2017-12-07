Two rockets fired on Israel land in Gaza

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Two rockets were fired from Gaza toward southern Israel.

The rockets, which triggered the Code Red alert system in Ashkelon and other Israeli communities, landed in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces spokesman said.

The rockets were fired on Thursday evening as Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank protested the announcement on Wednesday by U.S. President Donald Trump recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Palestinians and Israeli troops had skirmished at the border earlier in the day.

The salafist group Tawhid al-Jihad, later took responsibility for the launches.

Nevertheless, IDF tanks and warplanes bombed two Hamas military positions in Gaza in retaliation.

“The IDF holds Hamas responsible for hostile activity perpetrated against Israel from the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said in a statement.