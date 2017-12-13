Rockets fired from Gaza intercepted by Iron Dome anti-missile system

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel were intercepted over the southern town of Sderot by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

A third rocket fired Wednesday night landed in an empty field in the Eshkol region, also in southern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces said.

There were no reports of injury or damage.

The firing of the rockets triggered the Code Red alert sirens in Sderot, Eshkol and three other southern regions.

No group claimed immediate responsibility, though the IDF holds Hamas, which controls Gaza, as responsible for all attacks that emanate from the coastal strip.

It was the third consecutive night that rockets from Gaza were fired at southern Israel. Rockets also were fired late last week in the wake of President Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States would recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.