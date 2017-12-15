Israeli soldier wounded in West Bank stabbing amid riots

(JTA) — An Israeli soldier sustained moderate injuries from a Palestinian who stabbed him while wearing what appeared to be an explosive vest, the media in Israel reported.

The incident, in which other soldiers shot the suspected terrorist, causing him serious injuries, occurred Friday near Ramallah, where Israeli army and Border Police troops were confronting rioters, the Israel Broadcasting Corp. reported.

The soldiers fired several rounds at the suspected terrorist upon noticing he was wearing what they thought to be an explosive vest.

There were clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli troops at two locations along the Gaza-Israel border. News media quoted Palestinian authorities as saying there were multiple injuries and two fatalities among the protesters.

Last week, two Palestinians were killed and hundreds more were wounded in widespread riots following President Donald Trump’s declaration that the United States recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

In its monthly report on terrorist attacks in November, the Israel Security Agency listed 84 attacks – a slight increase over October’s 71 attacks, which was the lowest tally on the record since 2012. The tally for November is still significantly lower than the average of 125 incidents per month since 2012.

Protesters in Nablus in the West Bank waved Hamas flags at a demonstration in that city earlier this week. In Hebron, protesters waved posters of Trump depicted as a pig and emblazoned with a Nazi swastika.