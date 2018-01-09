Gwyneth Paltrow and TV exec Brad Falchuk are officially engaged

(JTA) — Gwyneth Paltrow and television executive Brad Falchuk are officially engaged.

The couple, who dated for more than three years, reportedly were engaged in November, but did not go public with the news until Monday.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship,” the couple said in a joint statement first given to “Good Morning America.”

A black-and-white photo of the couple appeared Tuesday on the cover of Paltrow’s Goop magazine.

The couple met in 2014 on the set of the since-ended drama “Glee,” where Falchuk served as executive producer, when Paltrow guest starred as a singing substitute teacher.

Falchuk, 46, who also was a co-creator, writer and director for “Glee,” and is now executive producer of “American Horror Story,” is the son of former national Hadassah President Nancy Falchuk.

Paltrow was married previously to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for 11 years. Though they announced that they would split in March 2014 – calling it “conscious uncoupling” – their divorce was not finalized until May 2016. They have two children. Falchuk also is divorced with two children.

Paltrow, who won an Oscar for best actress in 1999 for “Shakespeare in Love,” reportedly is a follower of Kabbalah. She is the daughter of a Jewish father and a non-Jewish mother, the actress Blythe Danner.